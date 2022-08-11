Sustainability in Mining – Thematic Research
Summary
?Sustainability in Mining – Thematic Research? provides a comprehensive sustainability framework, covering environment, social and governance (ESG) factors, which can be used as a management tool to help CEOs identify all potential sustainability risks and implement mitigating actions that can improve their company?s ESG performance. It also provides greenhouse gas emission and carbon neutrality targets for leading miners.
Sustainability in mining covers a wide range of activities from community engagement and development prior to a mine?s construction, through to rehabilitation, with mining required to be both environmentally sound as well as socially responsible.
Key elements of sustainable mining are the management and reduction of energy use and associated emissions and, in this regard, miners are working to reduce their scope 1 and 2 emissions in particular, with a long-term shift to being carbon neutral. This is taking several forms, but includes sourcing a greater share of energy from renewable sources, with rising use of solar power, as well as minimizing carbon emissions, such as through a shift to battery-powered vehicles.
Scope
– This report provides an overview of sustainability in mining, the most important theme for 2020.
– This report includes a comprehensive sustainability framework, covering environment, social and governance (ESG) factors, which can be used as a management tool to help CEOs identify all potential sustainability risks and implement mitigating actions that can improve their company?s ESG performance.
– It highlights some of the leading ESG rating agencies and ESG advisors that can help CEOs measure and improve their ESG performance.
– The report also provides greenhouse gas emission and carbon neutrality targets for leading miners
– Additionally, we also highlight how some of the world?s largest companies across mining and construction industries are rated on ESG performance by four leading ESG rating agencies.
Reasons to Buy
– To understand impacts on sustainability issues and identify potential risks and opportunities
– To identify business’ future operating environment and improve operating efficiency
– To identify and understand sustainability standards, metrics, and mitigation strategies
– To identify the impact of ESG issues on businesses and determine actions to mitigate this
– Track some of the world?s largest mining companies rated on ESG performance
Table of content
Table of Contents
GlobalData?s sustainability framework
Environmental
Social
Governance
The impact of sustainability on mining
Environmental
Social
Governance
Sustainability measurement and response
ESG advisors
ESG rating agencies
Timeline
ESG Case studies
Environmental
Social
Governance
ESG Ratings
Reducing Mining?s CO2 footprint
Greenhouse gas emission and carbon neutrality targets
Scope 1 & 2 emissions performance
Use of renewable power
Investment in electric and battery-powered mining vehicles
Glossary
Further reading
Appendix: Our thematic research methodology
