Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 – Asia Leads Globally in Terms of Ethylene Capacity Additions

Global ethylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 188.43 mtpa in 2019 to 311.32 mtpa by 2030. Around 165 planned and announced ethylene plants are expected to come online predominantly in Asia, followed by the Middle East. Among countries, China is expected to lead ethylene capacity growth by 2030, followed by the US and India.

Scope

– Global ethylene capacity outlook by region

– Ethylene planned and announced plants details

– Global ethylene capacity by feedstocks

– Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally

– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Table of content

1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Major New Plant Announcements

2.3. New Plant Cancellations

2.4. Key Stalled Plants

2.5. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2020

2.7. Key Companies by Ethylene Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2019

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Ethylene Industry

2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry

2.10. Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry by Feedstock

2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.12. Key Countries? Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.13. Key Companies? Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.15. Key Countries? Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

3. Global Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants

4. Appendix

4.1. Definitions

4.2. Abbreviations

4.3. Methodology

4.4. Contact Us

4.5. Disclaimer

