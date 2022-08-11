Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Market Insights Forecast to 2028
Biosimilar Testing and Development Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biosimilar Testing and Development Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Effector Binding
ELISA
Kinetic Binding Assays
ADCC & CDC Cell-Based Assays
Segment by Application
PK assay
Tiered Immunogenicity testing
NAb assays
By Company
Eurofins Scientific
SGS
Charles River Laboratories
Pharmaceutical Product Development
Exova
Source BioScience
Intertek Group
Medistri
Pace Analytical Services
Sigma-Aldrich
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Effector Binding
1.2.3 ELISA
1.2.4 Kinetic Binding Assays
1.2.5 ADCC & CDC Cell-Based Assays
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 PK assay
1.3.3 Tiered Immunogenicity testing
1.3.4 NAb assays
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Biosimilar Testing and Development Services Mark
