Global Aerospace and Defense – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Aerospace and Defense – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Global Aerospace & Defense industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6570630/global-aerospace-defense-market-2025-241

Key Highlights

– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

– The global aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $1,023.2bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -4% between 2016 and 2020.

– The civil aerospace segment was the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $395.7bn, equivalent to 38.7% of the market's overall value.

– The US is the largest market globally, accounting for 41.3% of its total value in 2020. The inauguration of the Trump administration saw defense once again become a top priority.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the aerospace & defense market in the global

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalaerospace & defense market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key aerospace & defense market players' global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global aerospace & defense market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the Global aerospace & defense market by value in 2020?

– What will be the size of the Global aerospace & defense market in 2025?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global aerospace & defense market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– How large is the global's aerospace & defense market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-aerospace-defense-market-2025-241-6570630

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What is the rationale for the recent M&A activity?

7.4. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted leading players?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Airbus SE.

8.2. The Boeing Company

8.3. Lockheed Martin Corp

8.4. BAE Systems plc

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-aerospace-defense-market-2025-241-6570630

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Post-pandemic Era-Global Rapid Prototyping in Aerospace and Defense Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application, Type

(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Rapid Prototyping in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Research Report 2022

(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Rapid Prototyping in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Research Report 2022

Aerospace & Defense Aluminum Plate Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028

