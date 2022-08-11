Generic Injectables Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Generic Injectables Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Generic Injectables Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Generic Injectables market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Generic Injectables market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Generic Injectables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Generic Injectables market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Generic Injectables Market Segment by Type

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

Generic Injectables Market Segment by Application

Oncology

Anesthesia

Anti-Infectives

Parenteral Nutrition

Cardiovascular Diseases

The report on the Generic Injectables market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hospira (Pfizer Inc.)

Fresenius Kabi

Sandoz (Novartis)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Grifols

Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent)

Teva Pharmaceutical

Auromedics

Sanofi

Gland Pharma

Endo International PLC

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Generic Injectables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Generic Injectables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Generic Injectables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Generic Injectables with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Generic Injectables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Generic Injectables Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Generic Injectables Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Generic Injectables Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Generic Injectables Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Generic Injectables Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Generic Injectables Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Generic Injectables Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Generic Injectables Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Generic Injectables Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Generic Injectables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Generic Injectables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Generic Injectables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Generic Injectables Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Generic Injectables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Generic Injectables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Generic Injectables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Generic Injectables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Generic Injectables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Generic Injectables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.)

7.1.1 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Company Details

7.1.2 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Business Overview

7.1.3 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Generic Injectables Introduction

7.1.4 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Recent Development

7.2 Fresenius Kabi

7.2.1 Fresenius Kabi Company Details

7.2.2 Fresenius Kabi Business Overview

7.2.3 Fresenius Kabi Generic Injectables Introduction

7.2.4 Fresenius Kabi Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Fresenius Kabi Recent Development

7.3 Sandoz (Novartis)

7.3.1 Sandoz (Novartis) Company Details

7.3.2 Sandoz (Novartis) Business Overview

7.3.3 Sandoz (Novartis) Generic Injectables Introduction

7.3.4 Sandoz (Novartis) Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Sandoz (Novartis) Recent Development

7.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

7.4.1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Company Details

7.4.2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Business Overview

7.4.3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Generic Injectables Introduction

7.4.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Recent Development

7.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

7.5.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Company Details

7.5.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Business Overview

7.5.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Generic Injectables Introduction

7.5.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Recent Development

7.6 Grifols

7.6.1 Grifols Company Details

7.6.2 Grifols Business Overview

7.6.3 Grifols Generic Injectables Introduction

7.6.4 Grifols Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Grifols Recent Development

7.7 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent)

7.7.1 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Company Details

7.7.2 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Business Overview

7.7.3 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Generic Injectables Introduction

7.7.4 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Recent Development

7.8 Teva Pharmaceutical

7.8.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.8.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.8.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Generic Injectables Introduction

7.8.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.9 Auromedics

7.9.1 Auromedics Company Details

7.9.2 Auromedics Business Overview

7.9.3 Auromedics Generic Injectables Introduction

7.9.4 Auromedics Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Auromedics Recent Development

7.10 Sanofi

7.10.1 Sanofi Company Details

7.10.2 Sanofi Business Overview

7.10.3 Sanofi Generic Injectables Introduction

7.10.4 Sanofi Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Sanofi Recent Development

7.11 Gland Pharma

7.11.1 Gland Pharma Company Details

7.11.2 Gland Pharma Business Overview

7.11.3 Gland Pharma Generic Injectables Introduction

7.11.4 Gland Pharma Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Gland Pharma Recent Development

7.12 Endo International PLC

7.12.1 Endo International PLC Company Details

7.12.2 Endo International PLC Business Overview

7.12.3 Endo International PLC Generic Injectables Introduction

7.12.4 Endo International PLC Revenue in Generic Injectables Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Endo International PLC Recent Development

