Dye Sublimation Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dye Sublimation Paper in global, including the following market information:
Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Dye Sublimation Paper companies in 2020 (%)
The global Dye Sublimation Paper market was valued at 544 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 672.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Dye Sublimation Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Below 80 g/m²
80-110 g/m²
Above 110 g/m²
Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Textiles
Digital Transfer Printing
Advertising
Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech
Hansol
Sappi Group
Neenah Coldenhove
Ahlstrom-Munksjö
Felix Schoeller
Beaver Paper
Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology
Epson
HP
BN Papéis Especiais
Santa Maria
Gênesis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dye Sublimation Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dye Sublimation Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dye Sublimation Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dye Sublimation Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dye Sublimation Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dye Sublimation Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dye Sublimation Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dye Sublimation Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
