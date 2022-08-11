Dye Sublimation Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dye Sublimation Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Dye Sublimation Paper companies in 2020 (%)

The global Dye Sublimation Paper market was valued at 544 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 672.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Dye Sublimation Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Below 80 g/m²

80-110 g/m²

Above 110 g/m²

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Textiles

Digital Transfer Printing

Advertising

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

Hansol

Sappi Group

Neenah Coldenhove

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Felix Schoeller

Beaver Paper

Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology

Epson

HP

BN Papéis Especiais

Santa Maria

Gênesis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dye Sublimation Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dye Sublimation Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dye Sublimation Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dye Sublimation Paper Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dye Sublimation Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dye Sublimation Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dye Sublimation Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dye Sublimation Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dye Sublimation Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

