Herpes Marker Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Herpes marker testing is done to detect the presence of the herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection in the body. Various strains of herpes simplex virus have been known to infect humans. Among these, only two are included in the scope of our study: HSV1 and HSV-2. HSV-1 generally causes orofacial diseases such as cold sores, whereas HSV-2 is responsible only for genital herpes. Diagnostic kits available for herpes marker testing include HSV-1 kits, HSV-2 kits and HSV-1/HSV-2 kits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Herpes Marker Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Herpes Marker Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7202708/global-herpes-marker-testing-forecast-2022-2028-512

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Herpes Marker Testing market was valued at 76 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 95 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HSV-1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Herpes Marker Testing include Abbott Laboratories, Abcam Plc, BioM?rieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., DiaSorin S.p.A., Quidel Corporation, Luminex Corporation and Merck KGaA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Herpes Marker Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Herpes Marker Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Herpes Marker Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HSV-1

HSV-2

HSV-1/ HSV-2

Global Herpes Marker Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Herpes Marker Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research

Clinic

Global Herpes Marker Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Herpes Marker Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Herpes Marker Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Herpes Marker Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam Plc

BioM?rieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Quidel Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Hologic Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc

Teco Diagnostics

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-herpes-marker-testing-forecast-2022-2028-512-7202708

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Herpes Marker Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Herpes Marker Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Herpes Marker Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Herpes Marker Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Herpes Marker Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Herpes Marker Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Herpes Marker Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Herpes Marker Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Herpes Marker Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Herpes Marker Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Herpes Marker Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Herpes Marker Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Herpes Marker Testing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-herpes-marker-testing-forecast-2022-2028-512-7202708

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Herpes Marker Testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Herpes Marker Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Herpes Marker Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Herpes Marker Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

