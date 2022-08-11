High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High viscosity tissue adhesives are used mainly for closure of wounds, injuries or traumas and post-operative incisions. High viscosity tissue adhesives have their own advantages such as ease of application, less time consumption, less risk of dehiscence, reduced infection, no scars, etc. The high viscosity tissue adhesives are different compounds / combinations of Cyanoacrylate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2-OCA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Cohera Medical Inc., B. Braun Corporation, Chemence Medical Inc., Reevax Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health, Cryolife Inc. and Meyer-Haake GmbH and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2-OCA

n-2BCA

Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Cohera Medical Inc.

B. Braun Corporation

Chemence Medical Inc.

Reevax Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Cryolife Inc.

Meyer-Haake GmbH

Vygon (UK) Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Viscosity Tissue Adhesives Players in Global Market

