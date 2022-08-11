Hip Replacement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hip replacement is a surgical procedure in which the hip joint is replaced by a prosthetic implant, that is, a hip prosthesis. Hip replacement surgery can be performed as a total replacement or a hemi replacement.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Replacement in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hip Replacement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hip Replacement market was valued at 2323.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2740.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Total Hip Replacement Implant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hip Replacement include Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun, Wright Medical Group, Corin Group, Exactech, Inc. and DJO Global, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hip Replacement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hip Replacement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Total Hip Replacement Implant
Partial Hip Replacement Implant
Hip Resurfacing Implant
Revision Hip Replacement Implant
Global Hip Replacement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Orthopedics Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Hip Replacement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hip Replacement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hip Replacement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zimmer Biomet
Johnson & Johnson
Stryker Corporation
Smith & Nephew
B. Braun
Wright Medical Group
Corin Group
Exactech, Inc.
DJO Global
Waldemar Link
Mindray
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hip Replacement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hip Replacement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hip Replacement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hip Replacement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hip Replacement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hip Replacement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hip Replacement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hip Replacement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Replacement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hip Replacement Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Replacement Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hip Replacement Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Replacement Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Hip Replacement Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
