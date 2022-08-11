Hip Replacement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hip replacement is a surgical procedure in which the hip joint is replaced by a prosthetic implant, that is, a hip prosthesis. Hip replacement surgery can be performed as a total replacement or a hemi replacement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Replacement in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hip Replacement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7202729/global-hip-replacement-forecast-2022-2028-606

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hip Replacement market was valued at 2323.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2740.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Total Hip Replacement Implant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hip Replacement include Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun, Wright Medical Group, Corin Group, Exactech, Inc. and DJO Global, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hip Replacement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hip Replacement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Total Hip Replacement Implant

Partial Hip Replacement Implant

Hip Resurfacing Implant

Revision Hip Replacement Implant

Global Hip Replacement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Orthopedics Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Hip Replacement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hip Replacement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hip Replacement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun

Wright Medical Group

Corin Group

Exactech, Inc.

DJO Global

Waldemar Link

Mindray

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-hip-replacement-forecast-2022-2028-606-7202729

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hip Replacement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hip Replacement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hip Replacement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hip Replacement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hip Replacement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hip Replacement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hip Replacement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hip Replacement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Replacement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hip Replacement Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Replacement Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hip Replacement Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Replacement Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Hip Replacement Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-hip-replacement-forecast-2022-2028-606-7202729

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Joint Replacement Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Skin Replacement Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Global Automotive Tire Replacement Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Ossicular Replacement Prostheses Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

