Hip Resurfacing Implants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hip resurfacing is a technique designed to reline the worn out joint, instead of being replaced completely as in total hip replacement procedure. In hip resurfacing the femoral head is not removed, instead it is trimmed and resurfaced with smooth metal covering.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Resurfacing Implants in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hip Resurfacing Implants market was valued at 6334 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7225.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hip Resurfacing Implants include Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, B.Braun Melsungen, Corin, Waldemer Link, Wright Medical and Arthrex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hip Resurfacing Implants companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal

Ceramic

Others

Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Total Hip Systems

Partial Hip Systems

Revision Hip Systems

Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hip Resurfacing Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hip Resurfacing Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes

Stryker

Smith and Nephew

B.Braun Melsungen

Corin

Waldemer Link

Wright Medical

Arthrex

ConforMIS

Corentec

Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY)

Euros France

Evolutis

FH Orthopedics

Integra LifeSciences

Lima Corporate

Medacta

Ortosintese

Peter Brehm

Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics

Surgival

Synergie Ing?nierie M?dicale

Wright Medical

Tecomet

DJO Global

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hip Resurfacing Implants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Resurfacing Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hip Resurfacing Implants Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Resurfacing Implants Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hip Resurfacing Implants Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Resurfacing Implants Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

