Hip Resurfacing Implants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hip resurfacing is a technique designed to reline the worn out joint, instead of being replaced completely as in total hip replacement procedure. In hip resurfacing the femoral head is not removed, instead it is trimmed and resurfaced with smooth metal covering.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Resurfacing Implants in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7202730/global-hip-resurfacing-implants-forecast-2022-2028-986
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hip Resurfacing Implants market was valued at 6334 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7225.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hip Resurfacing Implants include Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, B.Braun Melsungen, Corin, Waldemer Link, Wright Medical and Arthrex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hip Resurfacing Implants companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal
Ceramic
Others
Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Total Hip Systems
Partial Hip Systems
Revision Hip Systems
Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hip Resurfacing Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hip Resurfacing Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zimmer Biomet
Depuy Synthes
Stryker
Smith and Nephew
B.Braun Melsungen
Corin
Waldemer Link
Wright Medical
Arthrex
ConforMIS
Corentec
Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY)
Euros France
Evolutis
FH Orthopedics
Integra LifeSciences
Lima Corporate
Medacta
Ortosintese
Peter Brehm
Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics
Surgival
Synergie Ing?nierie M?dicale
Wright Medical
Tecomet
DJO Global
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hip Resurfacing Implants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Resurfacing Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hip Resurfacing Implants Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Resurfacing Implants Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hip Resurfacing Implants Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Resurfacing Implants Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Research Report 2021-2025
Hip Resurfacing Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027