HIV-AIDS Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HIV-AIDS is a chronic disease caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HIV virus damages human immune system, which results weakness of immune system and loss ability to fight with organism that causes disease.

HIV-AIDS most often spread through unprotected sex with HIV infected person. In addition, HIV-AIDS can also be spread from infected mother to child during pregnancy, infected blood and sharing needles with someone who has HIV-AIDS. Some of the symptoms of HIV include slight fever, swollen glands, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HIV-AIDS Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global HIV-AIDS Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Kits and Reagents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HIV-AIDS Testing include Abbott, Affymetrix, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Becton Dickinson, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Cepheid, Diamedix and DiaSorin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HIV-AIDS Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Others

Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Private Diagnostics Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HIV-AIDS Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HIV-AIDS Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Lonza

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens

Takara Bio

