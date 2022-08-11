HIV-AIDS Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
HIV-AIDS is a chronic disease caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HIV virus damages human immune system, which results weakness of immune system and loss ability to fight with organism that causes disease.
HIV-AIDS most often spread through unprotected sex with HIV infected person. In addition, HIV-AIDS can also be spread from infected mother to child during pregnancy, infected blood and sharing needles with someone who has HIV-AIDS. Some of the symptoms of HIV include slight fever, swollen glands, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
This report contains market size and forecasts of HIV-AIDS Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global HIV-AIDS Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Kits and Reagents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HIV-AIDS Testing include Abbott, Affymetrix, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Becton Dickinson, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Cepheid, Diamedix and DiaSorin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HIV-AIDS Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Kits and Reagents
Instruments
Others
Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Private Diagnostics Laboratories
Academic and Research Institutes
Others
Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HIV-AIDS Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HIV-AIDS Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott
Affymetrix
Beckman Coulter/Danaher
Becton Dickinson
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad
Cepheid
Diamedix
DiaSorin
Eiken Chemical
Elitech Group
Enzo Biochem
Fujirebio
Lonza
Roche
Scienion
Sequenom
SeraCare
Siemens
Takara Bio
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HIV-AIDS Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HIV-AIDS Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HIV-AIDS Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HIV-AIDS Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HIV-AIDS Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 HIV-AIDS Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies HIV-AIDS Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HIV-AIDS Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 HIV-AIDS Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HIV-AIDS Testing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global HIV-AIDS Testing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
