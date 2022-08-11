Home Infusion Therapy Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Home infusion therapy services offer an innovative healthcare services at the doorsteps. Infusion therapy administer medication through needle or a catheter. Infusion therapy is generally used when the patient?s condition is very severe and cannot be cured with the oral medication. Home infusion is best described as most convenient for patient particularly when the infusion is needed multiple times in a day or long term care. Disease which need infusion therapies include cancer and cancer related pain, dehydration, gastrointestinal disorders, congestive heart failure, Crohn's disease, hemophilia, immune deficiencies, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Infusion Therapy Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Home Infusion Therapy Services market was valued at 27140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intravenous Set Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Home Infusion Therapy Services include BriovaRx,Inc., CareCentrix, Coram LLC, Medical Services of America, Cleveland Clinic, Option Care Enterprises, Allina Health and ICU Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Home Infusion Therapy Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Intravenous Set
Needleless Catheter
Infusion Pump
Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemotherapy
Diabetes
Hydration therapy
Inotropic therapy
Pain management
HIV therapies
Post-transplant therapies
Total parenteral nutrition
Hemophilia therapies
Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Home Infusion Therapy Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Home Infusion Therapy Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BriovaRx,Inc.
CareCentrix
Coram LLC
Medical Services of America
Cleveland Clinic
Option Care Enterprises
Allina Health
ICU Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Home Infusion Therapy Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Home Infusion Therapy Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Home Infusion Therapy Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Infusion Therapy Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Home Infusion Therapy Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Infusion Therapy Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Infusion Therapy Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
