Hyperthermia Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hyperthermia is a therapeutic method for the treatment of cancer cells and tumors. The therapy involves heating of tumor up to 42?C, along with the standard therapy named as, chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Hyperthermia systems are used for the treatment of tumors, resisting the follow on medical procedures or when the tumor gets relapsed. Hyperthermia systems heat the tumor through focused electromagnetic (EM) waves without damaging the neighboring tissues. Hyperthermia increases the sensitivity of tumor cells to chemotherapy. The hyperthermia system treatment along with the standard therapies reduce the tumor size and separate out the tumor from the surrounding tissues thus enabling the surgical removal of tumor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hyperthermia Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hyperthermia Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7202781/global-hyperthermia-systems-forecast-2022-2028-454
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hyperthermia Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
External Heat Delivery System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hyperthermia Systems include Pyrexar Medical Inc., Medica S.p.A., Cincinnati Sub Zero, Thermofield, Memorial Health Services and Dr. Sennewald Medizintechnik GmbH., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hyperthermia Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hyperthermia Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hyperthermia Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
External Heat Delivery System
Internal Heat Delivery System
Global Hyperthermia Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hyperthermia Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgical Center
Diagnostic Laboratories
Other
Global Hyperthermia Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hyperthermia Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hyperthermia Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hyperthermia Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pyrexar Medical Inc.
Medica S.p.A.
Cincinnati Sub Zero
Thermofield
Memorial Health Services
Dr. Sennewald Medizintechnik GmbH.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hyperthermia Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hyperthermia Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hyperthermia Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hyperthermia Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hyperthermia Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hyperthermia Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hyperthermia Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hyperthermia Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hyperthermia Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hyperthermia Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hyperthermia Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hyperthermia Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hyperthermia Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Hyperthermia Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Hyperthermia Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027