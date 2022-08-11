Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Image-guided dental surgery is also referred as dynamic navigation implant dentistry. Image guide dental surgery is the most advanced technology for the dental implants. Image-guided dental surgery is the combination of medical technology, dental technology, and cutting-edge surgical technology. This technology is different from standard dental implant but it has more benefit for the dental patients. Image-guided dental surgery is the new and existing technology in the field of dental surgery. Image-guided dental surgery is the most accurate technology which combines detail 3D imaging technology, virtual surgical plans, and specialized software.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Guided Dentals Surgery in Global, including the following market information:

Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Image Guided Dentals Surgery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

X-ray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Image Guided Dentals Surgery include Zimmer Biomet, PLANMECA OY, 3Shape A/S, X-NAV Technologies, Sirona Dental Systems Inc. and Carestream Health Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Image Guided Dentals Surgery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

X-ray

Computed Tomography

Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Image Guided Dentals Surgery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Image Guided Dentals Surgery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zimmer Biomet

PLANMECA OY

3Shape A/S

X-NAV Technologies

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Carestream Health Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Image Guided Dentals Surgery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Image Guided Dentals Surgery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Image Guided Dentals Surgery Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Guided Dentals Surgery Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Image Guided Dentals Surgery Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Guided

