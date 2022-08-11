Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Image-guided dental surgery is also referred as dynamic navigation implant dentistry. Image guide dental surgery is the most advanced technology for the dental implants. Image-guided dental surgery is the combination of medical technology, dental technology, and cutting-edge surgical technology. This technology is different from standard dental implant but it has more benefit for the dental patients. Image-guided dental surgery is the new and existing technology in the field of dental surgery. Image-guided dental surgery is the most accurate technology which combines detail 3D imaging technology, virtual surgical plans, and specialized software.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Guided Dentals Surgery in Global, including the following market information:
Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Image Guided Dentals Surgery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
X-ray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Image Guided Dentals Surgery include Zimmer Biomet, PLANMECA OY, 3Shape A/S, X-NAV Technologies, Sirona Dental Systems Inc. and Carestream Health Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Image Guided Dentals Surgery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
X-ray
Computed Tomography
Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Image Guided Dentals Surgery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Image Guided Dentals Surgery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zimmer Biomet
PLANMECA OY
3Shape A/S
X-NAV Technologies
Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
Carestream Health Corporation
