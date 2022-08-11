Retail IDC Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Retail IDC Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Retail IDC Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Retail IDC market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Retail IDC market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Retail IDC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Retail IDC market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Retail IDC Market Segment by Type

Small sized Data Centers

Medium sized Data Centers

Retail IDC Market Segment by Application

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

The report on the Retail IDC market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Equinix

Digital Realty

NTT Communications

KDDI

China Telecom

CyrusOne

Interxion

Core Site

China Unicom

21Vianet Group

Sinnet

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Retail IDC consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Retail IDC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Retail IDC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Retail IDC with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Retail IDC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Retail IDC Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Retail IDC Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Retail IDC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Retail IDC Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Retail IDC Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Retail IDC Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Retail IDC Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Retail IDC Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Retail IDC Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Retail IDC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Retail IDC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Retail IDC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Retail IDC Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Retail IDC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Retail IDC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Retail IDC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Retail IDC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Retail IDC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Retail IDC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Equinix

7.1.1 Equinix Company Details

7.1.2 Equinix Business Overview

7.1.3 Equinix Retail IDC Introduction

7.1.4 Equinix Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Equinix Recent Development

7.2 Digital Realty

7.2.1 Digital Realty Company Details

7.2.2 Digital Realty Business Overview

7.2.3 Digital Realty Retail IDC Introduction

7.2.4 Digital Realty Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Digital Realty Recent Development

7.3 NTT Communications

7.3.1 NTT Communications Company Details

7.3.2 NTT Communications Business Overview

7.3.3 NTT Communications Retail IDC Introduction

7.3.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 NTT Communications Recent Development

7.4 KDDI

7.4.1 KDDI Company Details

7.4.2 KDDI Business Overview

7.4.3 KDDI Retail IDC Introduction

7.4.4 KDDI Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 KDDI Recent Development

7.5 China Telecom

7.5.1 China Telecom Company Details

7.5.2 China Telecom Business Overview

7.5.3 China Telecom Retail IDC Introduction

7.5.4 China Telecom Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 China Telecom Recent Development

7.6 CyrusOne

7.6.1 CyrusOne Company Details

7.6.2 CyrusOne Business Overview

7.6.3 CyrusOne Retail IDC Introduction

7.6.4 CyrusOne Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 CyrusOne Recent Development

7.7 Interxion

7.7.1 Interxion Company Details

7.7.2 Interxion Business Overview

7.7.3 Interxion Retail IDC Introduction

7.7.4 Interxion Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Interxion Recent Development

7.8 Core Site

7.8.1 Core Site Company Details

7.8.2 Core Site Business Overview

7.8.3 Core Site Retail IDC Introduction

7.8.4 Core Site Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Core Site Recent Development

7.9 China Unicom

7.9.1 China Unicom Company Details

7.9.2 China Unicom Business Overview

7.9.3 China Unicom Retail IDC Introduction

7.9.4 China Unicom Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 China Unicom Recent Development

7.10 21Vianet Group

7.10.1 21Vianet Group Company Details

7.10.2 21Vianet Group Business Overview

7.10.3 21Vianet Group Retail IDC Introduction

7.10.4 21Vianet Group Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 21Vianet Group Recent Development

7.11 Sinnet

7.11.1 Sinnet Company Details

7.11.2 Sinnet Business Overview

7.11.3 Sinnet Retail IDC Introduction

7.11.4 Sinnet Revenue in Retail IDC Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Sinnet Recent Development

