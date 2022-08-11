Biodegradable Stents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The biodegradable stents are used for treating cardiovascular conditions pertaining to the coronary artery. These stents are also known as bioabsorbable or bioresorbable vascular scaffolds and are surgically placed in the coronary artery for eluting the drug that is administered for vascular restoration and the polymer coating. The biggest advantage of these stents is that they get entirely absorbed in the vessels over a period of time, reducing the risk of complications or infections.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Stents in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Biodegradable Stents companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7202853/global-biodegradable-stents-forecast-2022-2028-849

The global Biodegradable Stents market was valued at 726.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2854 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymer Based Bioabsorbable Stents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Stents include Abbott Laboratories, Kyoto Medical Planning, Reva Medical, Elixir Medical Corporation, Amaranth Medical, Terumo Corporation, Arterius Limited, Biotronik, Xenogenics Corporation and Meril Life Sciences Pvt. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biodegradable Stents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Stents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biodegradable Stents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymer Based Bioabsorbable Stents

Metal Based Bioabsorbable Stents

Global Biodegradable Stents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biodegradable Stents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biodegradable Stents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Stents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Stents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Stents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Biodegradable Stents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Kyoto Medical Planning

Reva Medical

Elixir Medical Corporation

Amaranth Medical

Terumo Corporation

Arterius Limited

Biotronik, Xenogenics Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-biodegradable-stents-forecast-2022-2028-849-7202853

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biodegradable Stents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biodegradable Stents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biodegradable Stents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biodegradable Stents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biodegradable Stents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biodegradable Stents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biodegradable Stents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Stents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biodegradable Stents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biodegradable Stents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biodegradable Stents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Stents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Stents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Stents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Stents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Stents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-biodegradable-stents-forecast-2022-2028-849-7202853

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Biodegradable and Bioabsorbable Stents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Biodegradable Stents Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Biodegradable Stents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Biodegradable Stents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

