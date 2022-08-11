Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market was valued at 383.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 16.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Wireless power transfer (WPT), wireless power transmission, wireless energy transmission (WET), or electromagnetic power transfer is the transmission of electrical energy without wires as a physical link.On the basis of product type, Electro Magnetic Induction Technology represent the largest share of the worldwide Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market, with 91% share. In the applications, EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 71% share of global market. Europe holds the major share in the market, with a share of 29%.Top 5 companies, including DAIHEN, Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec), ABB, PANASONIC and IPT Technology GmbH, are the leaders of the industry.

By Market Verdors:

DAIHEN

HEADS Co.?Ltd .

Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec)

IPT Technology GmbH

W?RTSIL?

Bombardier

DAIFUFUKU

PANASONIC

B& PLUS

ABB

WAVE

By Types:

Electro Magnetic Induction Technology

Magnetic Field Coupling Technology

By Applications:

EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles

Port AGV

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electro Magnetic Induction Technology

1.4.3 Magnetic Field Coupling Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles

1.5.3 Port AGV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

