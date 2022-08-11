Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cardiac monitoring generally refers to continuous or intermittent monitoring of heart activity, generally by electrocardiography, with assessment of the patient's condition relative to their cardiac rhythm.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stress Ecg Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm include Abiomed, Berlin Heart, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Cardiac Science Corporation, GE Healthcare, Jarvik Heart, Koninklijke Philips and Livanova, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stress Ecg Devices
Resting Ecg Devices
Ecg Holter Monitors
Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Home and Ambulatory Care
Other
Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abiomed
Berlin Heart
Biotronik
Boston Scientific
Cardiac Science Corporation
GE Healthcare
Jarvik Heart
Koninklijke Philips
Livanova
Medtronic
Mortara Instrument
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Philips Healthcare
Reliantheart
Schiller
Abbott
Fukuda Denshi
Suzuken
EDAN
Welch Allyn
Mindray Medical
Spacelabs Healthcare
HuaNan Medical
