cDNA Synthesis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Complementary DNA (cDNA) Synthesis has various application in bioinformatics as well as in genetics. cDNA is double-stranded DNA synthesized from a single stranded RNA. cDNA is mostly used for cloning eukaryotic genes in prokaryotes. It is used for transferring the cDNA which is used to code the protein to the donor cell when a specific protein in a cell fails to express that protein. The first step for many protocols in molecular biology is cDNA synthesis, notably gene expression analysis using real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR).
This report contains market size and forecasts of cDNA Synthesis in Global, including the following market information:
Global cDNA Synthesis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global cDNA Synthesis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of cDNA Synthesis include Bioline, Bio-Rad Laboratories, New England Biolabs, QIAGEN, TATAA Biocenter and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the cDNA Synthesis companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global cDNA Synthesis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global cDNA Synthesis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oligonucleotide Synthesis
Gene Synthesis
Global cDNA Synthesis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global cDNA Synthesis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academic Institutes
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research Centers
Global cDNA Synthesis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global cDNA Synthesis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies cDNA Synthesis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies cDNA Synthesis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bioline
Bio-Rad Laboratories
New England Biolabs
QIAGEN
TATAA Biocenter
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 cDNA Synthesis Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global cDNA Synthesis Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global cDNA Synthesis Overall Market Size
2.1 Global cDNA Synthesis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global cDNA Synthesis Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top cDNA Synthesis Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global cDNA Synthesis Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global cDNA Synthesis Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 cDNA Synthesis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies cDNA Synthesis Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cDNA Synthesis Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 cDNA Synthesis Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 cDNA Synthesis Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global cDNA Synthesis Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Oligonucleotid
