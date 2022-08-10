High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Etching solution composed of acidic oxide and ammonium fluoride. It can be used to etch SiNx and Si ? 2 during the fabrication of TFT array base.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) in global, including the following market information:

The global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

With Surfactant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) include Stella Chemifa, FDAC, Kanto Corporation, Morita, Avantor, KMG Chemicals, Soulbrain, Transene Company and Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BH

