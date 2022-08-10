Asbestos Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Asbestos refers to silicate mineral products with high tensile strength, high flexibility, resistance to chemical and thermal erosion, electrical insulation and spinnability.It is a generic term for a natural fibrous silicate mineral.There are two types of minerals (serpentine asbestos, amphibole asbestos, actinite asbestos, direct amphibole asbestos, iron asbestos, tremolite asbestos, etc.).Asbestos consists of bundles of fibers, which are long, thin fibers that can be separated from each other.Asbestos has high fire resistance, electrical insulation and insulation, is an important fire, insulation and insulation materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Asbestos in global, including the following market information:
Global Asbestos Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Asbestos Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Asbestos companies in 2021 (%)
The global Asbestos market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Serpentine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Asbestos include Johns Manville, Owens Corning/Fibreboard Corp., National Gypsum Corporation, W.R. Grace, Amatex Corporation, Mergenthaler Linotype Company, Celotex Corporation, Dana Corporation and Raybestos-Manhattan Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Asbestos manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Asbestos Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Asbestos Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Serpentine
Amphibole
Global Asbestos Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Asbestos Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Achitechive Industrial
Textile
Auto Industrial
Building
General Industrial
Others
Global Asbestos Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Asbestos Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Asbestos revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Asbestos revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Asbestos sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Asbestos sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johns Manville
Owens Corning/Fibreboard Corp.
National Gypsum Corporation
W.R. Grace
Amatex Corporation
Mergenthaler Linotype Company
Celotex Corporation
Dana Corporation
Raybestos-Manhattan Co.
Pacor Incorporated
Gold Bond
Unarco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Asbestos Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Asbestos Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Asbestos Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Asbestos Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Asbestos Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Asbestos Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Asbestos Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Asbestos Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Asbestos Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Asbestos Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Asbestos Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asbestos Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Asbestos Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asbestos Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asbestos Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asbestos Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Asbestos Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Serpentine
4.1.3 Amphibole
4.2 By Type – Global Asbestos Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Asbestos
