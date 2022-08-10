Asbestos Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Asbestos refers to silicate mineral products with high tensile strength, high flexibility, resistance to chemical and thermal erosion, electrical insulation and spinnability.It is a generic term for a natural fibrous silicate mineral.There are two types of minerals (serpentine asbestos, amphibole asbestos, actinite asbestos, direct amphibole asbestos, iron asbestos, tremolite asbestos, etc.).Asbestos consists of bundles of fibers, which are long, thin fibers that can be separated from each other.Asbestos has high fire resistance, electrical insulation and insulation, is an important fire, insulation and insulation materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Asbestos in global, including the following market information:

Global Asbestos Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Asbestos Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Asbestos companies in 2021 (%)

The global Asbestos market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Serpentine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Asbestos include Johns Manville, Owens Corning/Fibreboard Corp., National Gypsum Corporation, W.R. Grace, Amatex Corporation, Mergenthaler Linotype Company, Celotex Corporation, Dana Corporation and Raybestos-Manhattan Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Asbestos manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Asbestos Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Asbestos Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Serpentine

Amphibole

Global Asbestos Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Asbestos Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Achitechive Industrial

Textile

Auto Industrial

Building

General Industrial

Others

Global Asbestos Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Asbestos Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Asbestos revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Asbestos revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Asbestos sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Asbestos sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johns Manville

Owens Corning/Fibreboard Corp.

National Gypsum Corporation

W.R. Grace

Amatex Corporation

Mergenthaler Linotype Company

Celotex Corporation

Dana Corporation

Raybestos-Manhattan Co.

Pacor Incorporated

Gold Bond

Unarco

