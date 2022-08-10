Lanthanides Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lanthanide (or lanthanides elements) are composed of 15 metallic chemical elements, which together with scan and yttrium are called rare earth elements.Some applications that use lanthanide include catalysts, glass production, superconductors and hybrid car parts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lanthanides in global, including the following market information:

Global Lanthanides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/152482/global-lanthanides-market-2022-2028-991

Global Lanthanides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Lanthanides companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lanthanides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ln(III) Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lanthanides include Johnson Matthey (UK), Albemarle (USA), INEOS Group Holdings S.A (Switzerland), Clariant (Switzerland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals (USA), BASF (USA), W. R. Grace & Co. (USA) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lanthanides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lanthanides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lanthanides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ln(III) Compounds

Ln(II) And Ln(IV) Compounds

Hydrides

Halides

Other

Global Lanthanides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lanthanides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical industry

Manufacturing industry

Automobile

Aerospace & Defence

Electronic

Life Science

Medical

Other

Global Lanthanides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lanthanides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lanthanides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lanthanides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lanthanides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Lanthanides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson Matthey (UK)

Albemarle (USA)

INEOS Group Holdings S.A (Switzerland)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Air Products and Chemicals (USA)

BASF (USA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (USA)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)

DuPont Water Solutions (Spain)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152482/global-lanthanides-market-2022-2028-991

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lanthanides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lanthanides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lanthanides Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lanthanides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lanthanides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lanthanides Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lanthanides Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lanthanides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lanthanides Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lanthanides Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lanthanides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lanthanides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lanthanides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lanthanides Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lanthanides Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lanthanides Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Lanthanides Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ln(III) Compounds

4.1.3 Ln(II) And Ln(IV) Compounds

4.1.4 Hydri

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152482/global-lanthanides-market-2022-2028-991

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/