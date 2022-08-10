Lanthanides Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lanthanide (or lanthanides elements) are composed of 15 metallic chemical elements, which together with scan and yttrium are called rare earth elements.Some applications that use lanthanide include catalysts, glass production, superconductors and hybrid car parts.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lanthanides in global, including the following market information:
Global Lanthanides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lanthanides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Lanthanides companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lanthanides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ln(III) Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lanthanides include Johnson Matthey (UK), Albemarle (USA), INEOS Group Holdings S.A (Switzerland), Clariant (Switzerland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals (USA), BASF (USA), W. R. Grace & Co. (USA) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lanthanides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lanthanides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Lanthanides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ln(III) Compounds
Ln(II) And Ln(IV) Compounds
Hydrides
Halides
Other
Global Lanthanides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Lanthanides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical industry
Manufacturing industry
Automobile
Aerospace & Defence
Electronic
Life Science
Medical
Other
Global Lanthanides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Lanthanides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lanthanides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lanthanides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lanthanides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Lanthanides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson Matthey (UK)
Albemarle (USA)
INEOS Group Holdings S.A (Switzerland)
Clariant (Switzerland)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Air Products and Chemicals (USA)
BASF (USA)
W. R. Grace & Co. (USA)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)
DuPont Water Solutions (Spain)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lanthanides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lanthanides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lanthanides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lanthanides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lanthanides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lanthanides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lanthanides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lanthanides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lanthanides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lanthanides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lanthanides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lanthanides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lanthanides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lanthanides Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lanthanides Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lanthanides Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lanthanides Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ln(III) Compounds
4.1.3 Ln(II) And Ln(IV) Compounds
4.1.4 Hydri
