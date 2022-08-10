Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon fiber pressure vessel could either use distinct and separate layers of fiber for different roles such as impact/ abrasion resistance, or different fibers in the same band to get the properties of both fibers throughout the laminate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel market was valued at 583.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1166.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type III Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel include Luxfer Group, Iljin Composites Corp, Faber Industrie SpA, Worthington Industries, 3M Scott, Shenyang Gas Cylinder, Toyota, Sinoma Science & Technology and Beijing China Tank Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type III Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel

Type IV Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

CNG Storage Tank

SCBA/SCUBA

Hydrogen Storage Tank

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Luxfer Group

Iljin Composites Corp

Faber Industrie SpA

Worthington Industries

3M Scott

Shenyang Gas Cylinder

Toyota

Sinoma Science & Technology

Beijing China Tank Industry

AMS Composite Cylinders

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Teijin Engineering Limited

NPROXX

Doosan

