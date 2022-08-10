Gas-Tight Suits Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gas-tight suits protect emergency responders and chemical workers from dangerous and toxic chemicals in liquid or gaseous form. They are used in areas like Fire and Rescue, Chemical Industry, etc. The Gas-Tight Suits industry can be broken down into several segments, PPE Inside, PPE Outside, Without PPE.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas-Tight Suits in global, including the following market information:

Global Gas-Tight Suits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gas-Tight Suits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Gas-Tight Suits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gas-Tight Suits market was valued at 366.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 487 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PPE Inside Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gas-Tight Suits include Dupont, Ansell, Dräger, MSA, Respirex International, Kappler, Lakeland Industries, Saint-Gobain and Tesimax and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gas-Tight Suits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gas-Tight Suits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gas-Tight Suits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PPE Inside

PPE Outside

Without PPE

Global Gas-Tight Suits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gas-Tight Suits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fire and Rescue

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Gas-Tight Suits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gas-Tight Suits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gas-Tight Suits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gas-Tight Suits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gas-Tight Suits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Gas-Tight Suits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

Ansell

Dräger

MSA

Respirex International

Kappler

Lakeland Industries

Saint-Gobain

Tesimax

Matisec

