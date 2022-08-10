Process Oil Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Process Oils are oils derived from petroleum that can be used in various chemical and technical industries, as raw materials or to optimize tire manufacturing, technical rubbers and polymers. In addition, these oils can be used to make asphalt boards, inks, paints, cable products, and more. The Process Oil industry can be broken down into several segments, Naphthenic, Paraffinic, Aromatic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Process Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Process Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Process Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Process Oil market was valued at 4437.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5964.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aromatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Process Oil include Shell, Chevron Corporation, Nynas AB, APAR Industries, ExxonMobil, ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding, Behran Oil, Valvoline and Cepsa Lubricants, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Process Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Process Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Process Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aromatic

Naphthenic

Paraffinic

Global Process Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Process Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tire & Rubber

Polymer

Personal Care

Textile

Metalworking

Others

Global Process Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Process Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Process Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Process Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Process Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Process Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

Chevron Corporation

Nynas AB

APAR Industries

ExxonMobil

ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding

Behran Oil

Valvoline

Cepsa Lubricants

H&R KGaA

Eni Oil Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Process Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Process Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Process Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Process Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Process Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Process Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Process Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Process Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Process Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Process Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Process Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Process Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Process Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Process Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Process Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Aromatic

4.1.3 Naphthenic

4.1.4 Paraffinic

4.2 By Type – G

