Corrugated Steel Pipes Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Steel Pipes in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Corrugated Steel Pipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrugated Steel Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diameter Less than 1000mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Steel Pipes include Metal Culverts, Pacific Corrugated Pipe Company, Frankische Rohrwerke, PMA, Flexa, Murrplastik, Adaptaflex, Teaflex and Reiku, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrugated Steel Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diameter Less than 1000mm
Diameter 1000 to 2000 mm
Diameter 2000 to 3000 mm
Diameter More than 3000mm
Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drainage and Sewerage Lines
Construction
Automotive
Industrial
Other
Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrugated Steel Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrugated Steel Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrugated Steel Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Corrugated Steel Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Metal Culverts
Pacific Corrugated Pipe Company
Frankische Rohrwerke
PMA
Flexa
Murrplastik
Adaptaflex
Teaflex
Reiku
Schlemmer
JM Eagle
ADS
Corma
TIJARIA
Bina Plastic
Pars Ethylene Kish Co.
Junxing Pipe
Jain Irrigation
Contech Engineered Solutions
Lane Enterprises
Southeast Culvert
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrugated Steel Pipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrugated Steel Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Steel Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Steel Pipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Steel Pipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrugated Steel Pipes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Steel Pipes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
