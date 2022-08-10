Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Optoelectronic devices are electrical-to-optical or optoelectronic converters and require specially formulated adhesives for manufacture. The optoelectronic adhesives have low thermal expansion properties that reduce stress on fine underlying electronic substrates, ensuring maximum dielectric and resistance. Chemically, it will not impair optical performance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives for Optoelectronics in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Adhesives for Optoelectronics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesives for Optoelectronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesives for Optoelectronics include Panacol-Elosol, DELO, Henkel, Daikin, Bando Chemical Industries, Permabond, United Adhesives, 3M and Dymax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesives for Optoelectronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Solid
Paste
Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
LED
Camera
LCD
Communication
Avionics
Others
Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesives for Optoelectronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesives for Optoelectronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesives for Optoelectronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Adhesives for Optoelectronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panacol-Elosol
DELO
Henkel
Daikin
Bando Chemical Industries
Permabond
United Adhesives
3M
Dymax
Avantor
Dr. Hönle
Delphon
Electronic Materials Inc
Daeho Adhesive Technology
Epoxy Technology
Master Bond
Addison Clear Wave
Perma Enterprise
Shanghai Weikai Optoelectronics New Materials
Eternal Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesives for Optoelectronics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesives for Optoelectronics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives for Optoelectronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesives for Optoelectronics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives for Optoelectronics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesives for Optoelectronics Companies
