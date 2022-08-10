Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility are high temperature resistant and able to withstand thermal effects. Adhesives play an important role in making electric drives smaller and more powerful while increasing their efficiency. Typical bonding applications for electric motors include securing buried or surface magnets, stacking segmented magnets, and bonding stators and housings. Adhesives are also used for potting coils or electrically insulating windings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility include DELO, Henkel, Permabond, Tesa, DuPont, BASF, 3M, Huntsman and Wacker Chemie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Solid

Paste

Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DELO

Henkel

Permabond

Tesa

DuPont

BASF

3M

Huntsman

Wacker Chemie

L&L Products

Jowat SE

Ashland

PPG Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adhesives for Automotive Drive Trains and Electric Mobility Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5

