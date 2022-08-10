Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors In radar and ultrasonic sensor applications, in addition to mechanical tasks, it is often necessary to perform other functions. In the case of ultrasonic sensors, adhesives help ensure that the sensor transmits ultrasonic signals with high quality and cannot be tampered with. To ensure this, the adhesive must have good acoustic properties and correct oscillatory behavior.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors include Henkel, DELO, 3M, Epoxy Technology, DuPont, Dow, Master Bond, HB Fuller and Bostik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Solid
Paste
Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Radar
Sensor
Others
Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
DELO
3M
Epoxy Technology
DuPont
Dow
Master Bond
HB Fuller
Bostik
Dymax
Panacol-Elosol
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesives for Radar and Ultrasonic Sensors Product Type
3.8 T
