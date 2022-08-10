Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Adhesives for plastic bonding reliably bond plastics such as PA, PBT, PC or PET. It mainly includes solvent-based adhesives such as styrene-butadiene rubber, polyurethane, nitrocellulose, and polyvinyl acetate; water-soluble adhesives such as ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer and ethylene-acrylic acid copolymer; emulsion type such as vinyl acetate resin and acrylic resin Adhesives; hot melt adhesives composed of thermoplastic resins such as polystyrene, polyurethane, polyacrylate, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive for Plastic Bonding in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Adhesive for Plastic Bonding companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesive for Plastic Bonding include Permabond, Henkel, Master Bond, Panacol-Elosol, 3M, JB Weld, DELO, Dymax and LORD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesive for Plastic Bonding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy Resin
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Others
Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Building & Construction
Electronics
Footwear
Healthcare
Packaging
Others
Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesive for Plastic Bonding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesive for Plastic Bonding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesive for Plastic Bonding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Adhesive for Plastic Bonding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Permabond
Henkel
Master Bond
Panacol-Elosol
3M
JB Weld
DELO
Dymax
LORD
Gorilla Glue Company
Bostik
BASF
BÜHNEN
DuPont
HB Fuller
Huntsman
Hexion
Sika
Pidilite Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesive for Plastic Bonding Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
