Inkjet Resist for PCB Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inkjet resist for PCB is an acrylic ink that redefines the etching process for PCB inner layer fabrication. Yield and quality can be greatly improved, as well as lower manufacturing costs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inkjet Resist for PCB in global, including the following market information:
Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Inkjet Resist for PCB companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inkjet Resist for PCB market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
UV Curable Inkjet Resists Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inkjet Resist for PCB include DuPont, Agfa-Gevaert, Electra Polymers, Taiyo Holdings, Notion Systems, Sun Chemical, Seoul Chemical Research Laboratory, Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory and Nazdar Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inkjet Resist for PCB manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
UV Curable Inkjet Resists
Thermal Curable Inkjet Resists
Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rigid Printed Board
Flexible Printed Board
Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inkjet Resist for PCB revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inkjet Resist for PCB revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inkjet Resist for PCB sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Inkjet Resist for PCB sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Agfa-Gevaert
Electra Polymers
Taiyo Holdings
Notion Systems
Sun Chemical
Seoul Chemical Research Laboratory
Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory
Nazdar Company
Shenzhen RongDa
Nan Ya Plastics
Dongguan Lanbang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inkjet Resist for PCB Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inkjet Resist for PCB Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inkjet Resist for PCB Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inkjet Resist for PCB Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inkjet Resist for PCB Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inkjet Resist for PCB Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inkjet Resist for PCB Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inkjet Resist for PCB Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/