Liquid Scintillators Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Liquid scintillation counting is an analytical technique which is defined by the incorporation of the radiolabeled analyte into uniform distribution with a liquid chemical medium capable of converting the kinetic energy of nuclear emissions into light energy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Scintillators in global, including the following market information:
Global Liquid Scintillators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liquid Scintillators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Liquid Scintillators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquid Scintillators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Toxic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid Scintillators include Saint-Gobain Crystals, Eljen Technology, Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, To-Best (China) Limited and PERKINELMER, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquid Scintillators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Scintillators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Liquid Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-Toxic
Toxic
Global Liquid Scintillators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Liquid Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical and Healthcare
Nuclear and Power Plants
Military and Defense
Others
Global Liquid Scintillators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Liquid Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liquid Scintillators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liquid Scintillators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Liquid Scintillators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Liquid Scintillators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain Crystals
Eljen Technology
Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
To-Best (China) Limited
PERKINELMER
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid Scintillators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid Scintillators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid Scintillators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid Scintillators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid Scintillators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Scintillators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid Scintillators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid Scintillators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid Scintillators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid Scintillators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid Scintillators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Scintillators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Scintillators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Scintillators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Scintillators Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Scintillators Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
