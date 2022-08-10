Semi-Synthetic Grease Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Semi-Synthetic Extreme Pressure Grease is a multi-purpose lithium complex grease with extreme pressure, wear, corrosion and oxidation inhibitors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semi-Synthetic Grease in global, including the following market information:

Global Semi-Synthetic Grease Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semi-Synthetic Grease Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Semi-Synthetic Grease companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semi-Synthetic Grease market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Operating Temperature -50C – 150C Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semi-Synthetic Grease include ExxonMobil, Mako-Lube (Brit-Lube Ltd), Sprayon, Exol Lubricants, Plusco, Inc. and OKS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semi-Synthetic Grease manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semi-Synthetic Grease Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semi-Synthetic Grease Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Operating Temperature -50C – 150C

Operating Temperature -30C – 140C

Operating Temperature -30C – 300C

Others

Global Semi-Synthetic Grease Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semi-Synthetic Grease Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Automotive

Ship

Others

Global Semi-Synthetic Grease Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semi-Synthetic Grease Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semi-Synthetic Grease revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semi-Synthetic Grease revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semi-Synthetic Grease sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Semi-Synthetic Grease sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Mako-Lube (Brit-Lube Ltd)

Sprayon

Exol Lubricants

Plusco, Inc.

OKS

