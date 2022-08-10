Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire in global, including the following market information:

Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lead-Free Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire include MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, Shenmao, AIM Solder, Kester, Senju Metal Industry, Indium, MG Chemicals, Tamura and Nihon Superior, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lead-Free

Leaded

Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunication

Others

Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions

Shenmao

AIM Solder

Kester

Senju Metal Industry

Indium

MG Chemicals

Tamura

Nihon Superior

Henkel

FCT Solder

Oatey

Superior Flux

Amerway

KOKI

Singapore Asahi

Cofermetal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rosin Activated (RA) Cored Solder Wire Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rosin Activated (RA) Cored

