Halogen-free Phosphate Ester Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Halogen-free phosphate flame retardants are BDP flame retardants with the advantages of low volatility, excellent hydrolytic stability and thermal stability, which can be used as flame retardant plasticizers for engineering plastics such as PC/ABS and PPO/HIPS. It can also be used as a flame retardant plasticizer for PVC with high thermal stability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Halogen-free Phosphate Ester in global, including the following market information:

Global Halogen-free Phosphate Ester Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Halogen-free Phosphate Ester Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Halogen-free Phosphate Ester companies in 2021 (%)

The global Halogen-free Phosphate Ester market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.088 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Halogen-free Phosphate Ester include ICL Group, Albemarle, Daihachics, LANXESS, ADEKA, Zhejiang Wansheng, Yoke New Material, Lyhai Chemical and Qingdao Raynol Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Halogen-free Phosphate Ester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Halogen-free Phosphate Ester Market, by Phosphorus Content, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Halogen-free Phosphate Ester Market Segment Percentages, by Phosphorus Content, 2021 (%)

0.088

0.089

Above 9%

Global Halogen-free Phosphate Ester Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Halogen-free Phosphate Ester Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Cable & Wires

Trasportation

Automotive Industry

Global Halogen-free Phosphate Ester Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Halogen-free Phosphate Ester Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Halogen-free Phosphate Ester revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Halogen-free Phosphate Ester revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Halogen-free Phosphate Ester sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Halogen-free Phosphate Ester sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ICL Group

Albemarle

Daihachics

LANXESS

ADEKA

Zhejiang Wansheng

Yoke New Material

Lyhai Chemical

Qingdao Raynol Chemical

Suzhou Dongtuo Chemical

Qingdao Bioray Chemical

