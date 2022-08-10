Non-Copper Coated Wires Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-copper coated wire is a copper-free, gas-shielded, all-position welding wire that produces less fumes and less spatter, but has excellent feed and higher resistance to weld rust.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Copper Coated Wires in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Non-Copper Coated Wires companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Copper Coated Wires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 1.0mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Copper Coated Wires include ESAB, Lincoln Electric, Kobe Steel, Betaweld, Motofil, Alphaweld, Kaynak Tekni?i Sanayi ve Ticaret A.?, Shakunt Enterprises and Shandong Juli Welding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Copper Coated Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Market, by Diameter, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Diameter, 2021 (%)
Below 1.0mm
1.0mm – 3.0mm
Above 3.0mm
Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Civil Construction
Industrial
Mobile Equipment
Others
Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Copper Coated Wires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Copper Coated Wires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-Copper Coated Wires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Non-Copper Coated Wires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ESAB
Lincoln Electric
Kobe Steel
Betaweld
Motofil
Alphaweld
Kaynak Tekni?i Sanayi ve Ticaret A.?
Shakunt Enterprises
Shandong Juli Welding
Baoding Lanyu Welding Material
Shandong Solid Solder
Shandong Shishang Welding Material
Xinxiang Qixing Brazing Technology
Farina (Jinan) Weldtec
Shanghai Zhiyou Marine & Offshore Equipment
Shijiazhuang Tianqiao Welding Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Copper Coated Wires Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Diameter
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Copper Coated Wires Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Copper Coated Wires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Copper Coated Wires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Copper Coated Wires Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Copper Coated Wires Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Copper Coated Wires Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Copper Coated Wires Companies
4 Sights by Pro
