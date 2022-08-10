Nickel Strips Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nickel strips are generally used for the connection between the positive and negative electrodes of the cell and the battery protection board.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Strips in global, including the following market information:

Global Nickel Strips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nickel Strips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Nickel Strips companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nickel Strips market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 99.6% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel Strips include Auerhammer Metallwerk, Stanford Advanced Material, US Solid, Ulbrich, Heanjia Super Metals, Alloyed Sustainables, Technolloy, Long Young Electronic (Kunshan) and Sino-Platinum Metals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nickel Strips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel Strips Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nickel Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

Below 99.6%

99.6% – 99.9%

Above 99.9%

Global Nickel Strips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nickel Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Battery

Current Collector

Others

Global Nickel Strips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nickel Strips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel Strips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel Strips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel Strips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Nickel Strips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Auerhammer Metallwerk

Stanford Advanced Material

US Solid

Ulbrich

Heanjia Super Metals

Alloyed Sustainables

Technolloy

Long Young Electronic (Kunshan)

Sino-Platinum Metals

Hunan Corun New Energy

Jinchuan Group

Xinjiang Nonferrous Metals Industry

Ji Lin Ji En Nickel Industry

Shanghai Jinchang Alloy

Cnmc Nickel

WU XI Boli Alloy SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Kejing Zhida Technology

Yixing Jiading Electronic Technology

Shenzhen Cedley Precision Technology

Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nickel Strips Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nickel Strips Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nickel Strips Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nickel Strips Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nickel Strips Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nickel Strips Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nickel Strips Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nickel Strips Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nickel Strips Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nickel Strips Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nickel Strips Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Strips Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Strips Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Strips Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Strips Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Strips Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Purity – Global Nickel Strips Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Below 99.6%

4.1.3 99.6% – 99.9%



