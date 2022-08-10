Nickel Strips Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nickel strips are generally used for the connection between the positive and negative electrodes of the cell and the battery protection board.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Strips in global, including the following market information:
Global Nickel Strips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nickel Strips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Nickel Strips companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nickel Strips market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 99.6% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nickel Strips include Auerhammer Metallwerk, Stanford Advanced Material, US Solid, Ulbrich, Heanjia Super Metals, Alloyed Sustainables, Technolloy, Long Young Electronic (Kunshan) and Sino-Platinum Metals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nickel Strips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nickel Strips Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nickel Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
Below 99.6%
99.6% – 99.9%
Above 99.9%
Global Nickel Strips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nickel Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Battery
Current Collector
Others
Global Nickel Strips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nickel Strips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nickel Strips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nickel Strips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nickel Strips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Nickel Strips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Auerhammer Metallwerk
Stanford Advanced Material
US Solid
Ulbrich
Heanjia Super Metals
Alloyed Sustainables
Technolloy
Long Young Electronic (Kunshan)
Sino-Platinum Metals
Hunan Corun New Energy
Jinchuan Group
Xinjiang Nonferrous Metals Industry
Ji Lin Ji En Nickel Industry
Shanghai Jinchang Alloy
Cnmc Nickel
WU XI Boli Alloy SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY
Shenzhen Kejing Zhida Technology
Yixing Jiading Electronic Technology
Shenzhen Cedley Precision Technology
Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nickel Strips Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nickel Strips Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nickel Strips Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nickel Strips Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nickel Strips Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nickel Strips Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nickel Strips Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nickel Strips Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nickel Strips Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nickel Strips Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nickel Strips Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Strips Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Strips Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Strips Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Strips Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Strips Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Purity – Global Nickel Strips Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Below 99.6%
4.1.3 99.6% – 99.9%
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/