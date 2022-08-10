Additive Manufacturing Powder Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Additive Manufacturing Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Additive Manufacturing Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Additive Manufacturing Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing Powder include AMETEK, AP&C, Aubert & Duval, CNPC Powder Material, Daido Steel, GKN Powder Metallurgy, Höganäs, Praxair Surface Technologies and Sakuma Special Steel Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Additive Manufacturing Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal

Ceramic

Plastic

Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Others

Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Additive Manufacturing Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Additive Manufacturing Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Additive Manufacturing Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Additive Manufacturing Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AMETEK

AP&C

Aubert & Duval

CNPC Powder Material

Daido Steel

GKN Powder Metallurgy

Höganäs

Praxair Surface Technologies

Sakuma Special Steel Co., Ltd

Sandvik

VDM Metals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Additive Manufacturing Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Additive Manufacturing Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Additive Manufacturing Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Additive Manufacturing Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Additive Manufacturing Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Additive Manufacturing Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Additive Manufacturing Powder Companies

3.8

