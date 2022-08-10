Hot Melt Granule Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Melt Granule in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Melt Granule Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Melt Granule Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Hot Melt Granule companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Melt Granule market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EVA-base Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Melt Granule include 3M, Lintec Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Hranipex, ADWOOD MACHINERY, PRO-MIX, NEY Ltd, Lord and KLEIBERIT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Melt Granule manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Melt Granule Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hot Melt Granule Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EVA-base

PUR-base

Global Hot Melt Granule Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hot Melt Granule Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Package

Electronic

Architecture

Automobile

Others

Global Hot Melt Granule Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hot Melt Granule Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Melt Granule revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Melt Granule revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Melt Granule sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Hot Melt Granule sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Lintec Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group

Hranipex

ADWOOD MACHINERY

PRO-MIX

NEY Ltd

Lord

KLEIBERIT

Nan Pao

DIC Corporation

Jowat

H. B. Fuller

Henkel

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Dymax

BASF SE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Melt Granule Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Melt Granule Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Melt Granule Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Melt Granule Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Melt Granule Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Melt Granule Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Melt Granule Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Melt Granule Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Melt Granule Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Melt Granule Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Melt Granule Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Melt Granule Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Melt Granule Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Melt Granule Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Melt Granule Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Melt Granule Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Melt Granule Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

