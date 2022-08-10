Timer Controlled Drain Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The timer drain drains condensate from the compressed air system. According to the specific needs of the compressed air system, the timer can be adjusted to discharge the condensed water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Timer Controlled Drain in global, including the following market information:
Global Timer Controlled Drain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Timer Controlled Drain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Timer Controlled Drain companies in 2021 (%)
The global Timer Controlled Drain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Pressure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Timer Controlled Drain include Reading Technologies, Inc, Compressed Air Solutions, LLC, Van Air Systems, Pneumatech, Air System Products, LLC, Jorc Industrial, LLC, Alpha-Pure Corporation and SPX Flow, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Timer Controlled Drain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Timer Controlled Drain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Timer Controlled Drain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Pressure
Low Pressure
Global Timer Controlled Drain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Timer Controlled Drain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Compressors
Receivers
Filters
Refrigerated Air Dryers
Others
Global Timer Controlled Drain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Timer Controlled Drain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Timer Controlled Drain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Timer Controlled Drain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Timer Controlled Drain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Timer Controlled Drain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Reading Technologies, Inc
Compressed Air Solutions, LLC
Van Air Systems
Pneumatech
Air System Products, LLC
Jorc Industrial, LLC
Alpha-Pure Corporation
SPX Flow
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Timer Controlled Drain Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Timer Controlled Drain Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Timer Controlled Drain Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Timer Controlled Drain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Timer Controlled Drain Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Timer Controlled Drain Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Timer Controlled Drain Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Timer Controlled Drain Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Timer Controlled Drain Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Timer Controlled Drain Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Timer Controlled Drain Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Timer Controlled Drain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Timer Controlled Drain Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Timer Controlled Drain Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Timer Controlled Drain Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Timer Controlled Drain Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
