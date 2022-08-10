Uncategorized

Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)

 

Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)

 

Segment by Application

Gasoline Production

Diesel / Kerosene Production

By Company

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

Axeon Specialty Products

Marathon Oil

U.S. Oil & Refining

KazMunayGas (KMG)

TAIF-NK PSC

Tatneft

Rosneft

Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Mid East & Africa

Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)
1.2.3 Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Gasoline Production
1.3.3 Diesel / Kerosene Production
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Production
2.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Mid East & Africa
2.7 Southeast Asia
3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? by

 

