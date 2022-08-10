Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)
Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)
Segment by Application
Gasoline Production
Diesel / Kerosene Production
By Company
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)
Axeon Specialty Products
Marathon Oil
U.S. Oil & Refining
KazMunayGas (KMG)
TAIF-NK PSC
Tatneft
Rosneft
Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Mid East & Africa
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)
1.2.3 Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Gasoline Production
1.3.3 Diesel / Kerosene Production
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Production
2.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Mid East & Africa
2.7 Southeast Asia
3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Vacuum Gas Oil?VGO? by
