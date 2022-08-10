Maple Sports Floor Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Maple Sports Floor in global, including the following market information:
Global Maple Sports Floor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Maple Sports Floor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Maple Sports Floor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Maple Sports Floor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
First Grade Maple Sports Floor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Maple Sports Floor include Tarkett, Armstrong, Boen, Junckers, Gerflor, Horner, LG Hausys, Action Floor Systems LLC and Connor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Maple Sports Floor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Maple Sports Floor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Maple Sports Floor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
First Grade Maple Sports Floor
Second Grade Maple Sports Floor
Third Grade Maple Sports Floor
Global Maple Sports Floor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Maple Sports Floor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Playground
School
Gym
Stadium
Others
Global Maple Sports Floor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Maple Sports Floor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Maple Sports Floor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Maple Sports Floor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Maple Sports Floor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Maple Sports Floor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tarkett
Armstrong
Boen
Junckers
Gerflor
Horner
LG Hausys
Action Floor Systems LLC
Connor
Dynamik
HANWHA
Robbins
Sport Court
Horner Sports Flooring
Advantage Sport
Calibre Sport Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Maple Sports Floor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Maple Sports Floor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Maple Sports Floor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Maple Sports Floor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Maple Sports Floor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Maple Sports Floor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Maple Sports Floor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Maple Sports Floor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Maple Sports Floor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Maple Sports Floor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Maple Sports Floor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maple Sports Floor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Maple Sports Floor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maple Sports Floor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Maple Sports Floor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maple Sports Floor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Maple Sports Floor Market Siz
