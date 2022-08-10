Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nationalized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) include Royal Dutch Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corp, OJSC LUKOIL, OJSC Gazprom, Equinor ASA, Chevron Corp, TOTAL SA, Surgutneftegas OJSC and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nationalized
Privately Owned
Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Industrial
Automotive
Others
Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Exxon Mobil Corp
OJSC LUKOIL
OJSC Gazprom
Equinor ASA
Chevron Corp
TOTAL SA
Surgutneftegas OJSC
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
OJSC Rosneft Oil Co
BP p.l.c.
Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd
Eni S.p.A.
PTT Plc
Occidental Petroleum Corp
Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras
PetroChina Co Ltd
Ecopetrol SA
Suncor Energy Inc
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Repsol, SA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Integrated O
