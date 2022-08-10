Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ABS is a kind of polymer obtained through the copolymerization of three kinds of monomers, namely acrylonitrile, butadiene and styrene. Each of these three monomers has a specific property: the addition of acrylonitrile can improve the anti-corrosion and rigidity properties, butadiene promotes the shock resistance and styrene will contribute the material good fineness. It is among the low cost engineering plastic that is easy to machine and fabricate. ABS is an ideal material for structural applications when impact resistance, strength, and stiffness are required. It is widely used for machining pre-production prototypes such as the auto dashboard since it has excellent dimensional stability and is easy to paint and glue. Natural (beige) ABS and black ABS are FDA compliant for use in food processing applications. Besides, it is widely used in the toys and electron industries including the PC enclosure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market was valued at 15960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Purpose ABS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) include LG Chem, Formosa, CHIMEI, CNPC, Lotte Chemical, INEOS Styrolution, Toray, SABIC and JSR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Purpose ABS

Specialty ABS

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Household Appliances

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Others

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Chem

Formosa

CHIMEI

CNPC

Lotte Chemical

INEOS Styrolution

Toray

SABIC

JSR

Dagu Chemical

KKPC

Huajin Chemical

Gaoqiao

Grand Pacific Petrochemical

Trinseo

Kumho Sunny

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Pl

