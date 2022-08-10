Phytogenics Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phytogenics in global, including the following market information:

Global Phytogenics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phytogenics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Phytogenics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phytogenics market was valued at 542.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 854.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Feed Intake and Digestibility Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phytogenics include Biomin, Delacon Biotechnik, Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, ANCOSMA SA, Nor-Feed Sud, Phytosynthese, Phytobiotics, Dostofarm and Kemin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phytogenics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phytogenics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phytogenics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Feed Intake and Digestibility

Organic Trace Minerals

Anti- Parasitic

Others

Global Phytogenics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phytogenics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Swine

Ruminants

Poultry

Equine

Aquatics

Others

Global Phytogenics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phytogenics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phytogenics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phytogenics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phytogenics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Phytogenics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biomin

Delacon Biotechnik

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

ANCOSMA SA

Nor-Feed Sud

Phytosynthese

Phytobiotics

Dostofarm

Kemin

Danisco

Natural Remedies

Igusol

A&A Pharmachem Inc.

Tanke International

Diana

Kent Feeds

Kerry group

Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.

Ferrer HealthTech

