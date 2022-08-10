Rebaudioside A (Reb A) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rebaudioside A (Reb A) in global, including the following market information:

Global Rebaudioside A (Reb A) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rebaudioside A (Reb A) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rebaudioside A (Reb A) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rebaudioside A (Reb A) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rebaudioside A (Reb A) include PureCircle, Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia, Layn, Zhucheng Haotian, Cargill (Evolva), Sunwin Stevia International, GLG Life Tech, Tate & Lyle and Morita Kagakau Kogyo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rebaudioside A (Reb A) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rebaudioside A (Reb A) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rebaudioside A (Reb A) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Global Rebaudioside A (Reb A) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rebaudioside A (Reb A) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Foods

Cosmetics

Global Rebaudioside A (Reb A) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rebaudioside A (Reb A) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rebaudioside A (Reb A) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rebaudioside A (Reb A) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rebaudioside A (Reb A) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rebaudioside A (Reb A) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PureCircle

Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia

Layn

Zhucheng Haotian

Cargill (Evolva)

Sunwin Stevia International

GLG Life Tech

Tate & Lyle

Morita Kagakau Kogyo

Tianjin Jianfeng

Hunan NutraMax

HuZhou LiuYin Biological

