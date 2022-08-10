Barcode Label Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Barcode labels are used for quick data storing and retrieving. Barcode labels include a representation of the company and product-related information in line and number format.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Barcode Label in global, including the following market information:

Global Barcode Label Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Barcode Label Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Barcode Label companies in 2021 (%)

The global Barcode Label market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Numeric Barcode Labels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Barcode Label include Mondi Group, Autajon, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, WestRock, Clondalkin Group, 3M and Amcor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Barcode Label manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Barcode Label Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Barcode Label Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Numeric Barcode Labels

Alphanumeric Barcode Labels

Global Barcode Label Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Barcode Label Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Good Industry

Medical Industry

Banking Industry

Others

Global Barcode Label Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Barcode Label Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Barcode Label revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Barcode Label revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Barcode Label sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Barcode Label sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondi Group

Autajon

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

WestRock

Clondalkin Group

3M

Amcor

