Barcode Label Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Barcode labels are used for quick data storing and retrieving. Barcode labels include a representation of the company and product-related information in line and number format.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Barcode Label in global, including the following market information:
Global Barcode Label Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Barcode Label Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Barcode Label companies in 2021 (%)
The global Barcode Label market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Numeric Barcode Labels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Barcode Label include Mondi Group, Autajon, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, WestRock, Clondalkin Group, 3M and Amcor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Barcode Label manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Barcode Label Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Barcode Label Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Numeric Barcode Labels
Alphanumeric Barcode Labels
Global Barcode Label Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Barcode Label Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Good Industry
Medical Industry
Banking Industry
Others
Global Barcode Label Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Barcode Label Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Barcode Label revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Barcode Label revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Barcode Label sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Barcode Label sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mondi Group
Autajon
Avery Dennison
CCL Industries
WestRock
Clondalkin Group
3M
Amcor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Barcode Label Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Barcode Label Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Barcode Label Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Barcode Label Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Barcode Label Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Barcode Label Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Barcode Label Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Barcode Label Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Barcode Label Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Barcode Label Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Barcode Label Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barcode Label Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Barcode Label Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barcode Label Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Barcode Label Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barcode Label Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Barcode Label Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Numeric Barcode Labels
4.1.3 Alphanume
