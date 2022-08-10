Inert Ingredients Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An inert ingredient generally is any substance (or group of similar substances) other than an active ingredient that is intentionally included in a pesticide product. Examples of inert ingredients include emulsifiers, solvents, carriers, aerosol propellants, fragrances and dyes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inert Ingredients in global, including the following market information:
Global Inert Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inert Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Inert Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inert Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inert Ingredients include BASF, Dowdupont, Clariant, Stepan, Shell, Eastman Chemical, Croda International, Solvay and Evonik Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inert Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inert Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Inert Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Type
By Source
Global Inert Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Inert Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Insecticides
Herbicides
Fungicides
Rodenticides
Others
Global Inert Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Inert Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inert Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inert Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inert Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Inert Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Dowdupont
Clariant
Stepan
Shell
Eastman Chemical
Croda International
Solvay
Evonik Industries
Huntsman
Lyondellbasell Industries
Akzonobel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inert Ingredients Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inert Ingredients Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inert Ingredients Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inert Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inert Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inert Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inert Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inert Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inert Ingredients Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inert Ingredients Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inert Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inert Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inert Ingredients Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inert Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inert Ingredients Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inert Ingredients Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Inert Ingredients Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/