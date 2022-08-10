Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Self-fusing silicone tape, also known as self-bonding silicone tape, is largely used by military organizations as an insulating solution for electrical applications. Self-fusing silicone tape, when stretched and wrapped around cables, wires, or any other device, bonds the product, making a water-repellent, strong, and electrically insulating layer. Self-fusing silicone tape is an all-purpose repair tape made out of specially formulated silicone rubber.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Self Fusing Silicone Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Self Fusing Silicone Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Self Fusing Silicone Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 0.25 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Self Fusing Silicone Tape include Illinois Tool Works, Scapa, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Denka, Parafix Tapes & Conversions, Lynvale, ORAFOL Europe and Lamatek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Self Fusing Silicone Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 0.25 mm
0.26 mm to 0.50 mm
0.51 mm to 0.75 mm
Above 0.76 mm
Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aviation and Aerospace Industry
Building and Construction Industry
Shipping and Logistics Industries
Others
Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Self Fusing Silicone Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Self Fusing Silicone Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Self Fusing Silicone Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Self Fusing Silicone Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Illinois Tool Works
Scapa
3M
Avery Dennison Corporation
Denka
Parafix Tapes & Conversions
Lynvale
ORAFOL Europe
Lamatek
Adhere Industrial Tapes
Wuxi Canaan Adhesive Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Self Fusing Silicone Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Self Fusing Silicone Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self Fusing Silicone Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Self Fusing Silicone Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self Fusing Silicone Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self Fusing Silicone Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self Fusing Silicone Tap
